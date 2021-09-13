Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,653 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 299.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKD. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

