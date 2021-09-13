MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $488.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.72. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,267 shares of company stock valued at $72,189,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

