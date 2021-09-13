Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

MU opened at $73.50 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.