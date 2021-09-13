BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $213.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

