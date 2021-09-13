Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Guess? has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

