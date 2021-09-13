yOUcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $307,573.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded down 33% against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $845.38 million and $307,573.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042480 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

