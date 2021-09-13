DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $210.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,065,573 shares of company stock worth $2,184,708,683 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 106.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in DoorDash by 307.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 367,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,017,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

