Danske Lowers Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Sell

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.97 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

