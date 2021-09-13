Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 199.15% from the stock’s previous close.

AGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

