Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.88. Textron posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $70.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

