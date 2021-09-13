Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,597,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

