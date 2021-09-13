16,247 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $78.00 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

