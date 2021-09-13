Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $69.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

