Hancock Whitney Corp Has $162,000 Stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 190.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

OSMT stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

