Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 9,954 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,492,000 after buying an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 1,391,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after buying an additional 1,312,021 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 17.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,167,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.