Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

