Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,259,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,024,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

