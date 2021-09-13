Credit Agricole S A Acquires 631 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 160.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after purchasing an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.