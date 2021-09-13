RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

