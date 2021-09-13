Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,449 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 140.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.95 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.