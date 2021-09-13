Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.59 Million Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 824,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Centennial Resource Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.24 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

