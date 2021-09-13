Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,185 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

