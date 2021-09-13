Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Match Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Match Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Match Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $164.38 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

