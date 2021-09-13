Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $284.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.27 and its 200 day moving average is $291.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

