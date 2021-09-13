Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 55.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

