Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 44 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

NYSE AON opened at $292.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average is $247.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $294.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

