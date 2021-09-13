Ares Management Co. (ARES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 30th

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by 41.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 77.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $78.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

