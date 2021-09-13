ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.24. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

