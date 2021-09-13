First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 30th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FCAP stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -0.05. First Capital has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

