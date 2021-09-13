Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) recently:

9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.25.

7/30/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50.

AAV opened at C$5.98 on Monday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.10.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last three months.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

