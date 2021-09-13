Agrello Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Agrello has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,850,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

