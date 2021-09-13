VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

VVPR opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of VivoPower International as of its most recent SEC filing.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.