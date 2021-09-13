$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.61. Ameren posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

AEE stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

