$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $247,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

