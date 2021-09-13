Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 424,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

