Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

