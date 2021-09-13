WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,769 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $62.14 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,075 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.