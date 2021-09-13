WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 238 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.32% of Regional Management worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Regional Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,639 shares of company stock worth $2,495,584 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $57.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $596.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on RM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

