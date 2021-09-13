Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 567,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 232,119 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

