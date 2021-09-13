WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,066 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $99.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.