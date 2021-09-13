WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,512 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

