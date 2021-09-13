Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 20,620 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 164.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 233,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

