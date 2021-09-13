Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,782 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,207,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,977,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $2,082,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

