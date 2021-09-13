O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5.9% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.