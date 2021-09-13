Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $224,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $592.36 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.94 and its 200 day moving average is $548.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

