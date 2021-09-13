WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,132 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $4,702,366 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

