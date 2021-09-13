Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Express worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Express stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

