Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kemper by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $64.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

