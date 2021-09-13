Credit Agricole S A Invests $43,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 220.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in DraftKings by 9.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in DraftKings by 36.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

