$0.06 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,030 shares of company stock worth $718,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

